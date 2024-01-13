Credo Advisory unveils podcast to amplify change makers

Credo Advisory, a leading strategic and development communications consulting firm, has launched the Credo Voices, a podcast dedicated to amplifying the impact of individuals driving progress in their respective communities.

Hosted by Awele Okigbo, the founder and CEO of Credo Advisory, Credo Voices delves deep into the stories and experiences of remarkable change agents from various countries including Nigeria, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, France, Germany, and the United States.

“We are incredibly passionate about bringing the stories of everyday heroes like Martha to the forefront. This is why Credo Voices is themed ‘Ordinary people doing extraordinary things,” Okigbo said.

“All our guests are inspiring changemakers bringing about impactful change. Their dedication and resilience in the face of adversity are truly inspiring, and we believe their voices deserve to be heard by a global audience.”

“We hope to spark important conversations, share valuable knowledge, empower individuals, and, ultimately, build a community of changemakers.”

The podcast explores the journeys, challenges, and triumphs of change makers as they advance social change in various fields. The podcast will serve as a powerful vehicle to elevate conservations around the sustainable development goals with each episode exploring individual organisations contributions to achieving SDGs, inspiring action and collaborations.

It will share valuable learning by delving into the lived experiences of change makers while offering practical insights and strategies that can be replicated and scaled for wider impact. Also, it will inspire hope and raise awareness and build global community of change makers.

The inaugural episode of Credo Voices Podcast launches on January 15th and features Martha Agbornyenty, a dedicated midwife and maternal health advocate from Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Martha works to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates by educating women about their reproductive health and empowering them to make informed choices. Through her ‘For Mom and Baby’ foundation, she is having a profound impact on countless lives in her community.

New episodes of Credo Voices will be released monthly. Listeners can subscribe to listen on any major podcast platform, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.