Creditville Group produces best graduating student in MCP for the 2021 CIBN examination diets

Creditville Group, a Finance, and Lending Service Company, has further proven that providing the best financial services in Nigeria isn’t their only forte but they also strive to invest in human capital development.

One of the group’s staff, Taofeek Gbadamosi, Head, Internal Audit and Control, TouchGold MFB, emerged as the best graduating student in MCP (Microfinance Certification Programme) for the 2021 CIBN (Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria) Examination Diets. Gbadamosi was the cynosure of all eyes at the 2022 CIBN Graduates’ Induction/Prize Award Ceremony, which was held on Saturday, 27th of August at the Bankers House in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking on his achievement, Gbadamosi said, “The examinations were tough and challenging but Creditville provided a great environment for work and study. My experience at the company also gave deep insights to some of the questions, but in all, it was a rewarding experience”.

The Group Managing Director, Creditville, Richard Rotoye further congratulated the blue-chipper, He said, “We are proud and elated that we produced the best graduating student in MCP for the 2021 CIBN Examination diets. The Group has accelerated more investments in staff for speedy human capital/career development, greater equity, and economic growth. We work hard to create the best working environment for all our staff in order to excel, with the hopes that more achievements in the industry will surface from our company”.

During the ceremony, 1,167 newly qualified Associates (Chartered Bankers), and 690 Microfinance Certified Bankers were formally admitted into the Associateship (ACIB) and Microfinance Certified Bankers (MCIB) categories of the Institute.

The ceremony attracted eminent members of the banking community, captains of industries, corporate organizations, Fellows, Honorary Senior Members, Associates as well as guests and friends of the Inductees.