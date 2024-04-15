Credible Rivers people stand with me – Gov Fubara

Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State, basking in the recent endorsement by Peter Odili, a former governor of the state, says credible people in Rivers are standing with him.

Fubara said it was unfortunate that most of those claiming to be men of integrity actually lacked it, adding that “it is better to stand with few credible men than crowds of men who lack integrity.”

Fubara made the assertion while addressing people at the country home of Odili in Ndoni town, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area shortly after inaugurating the Comprehensive Primary Health Centre in the community.

He noted: “I’ve said it before, and I’m saying it again: it doesn’t matter the number of people that stand with you. Even if you’re standing alone, no matter the side you’re standing, provided you are standing on the right side, maintain your stand. And we are happy to stand with him (Odili). We are also happy that he is standing with us.”

The governor was recently declared the leader of the state by Odili, a man considered the godfather of almost all governors of the state after his tenure from 1999 to 2007.

Fubara said he was unapologetic about his claim that Rivers people with integrity and character were the ones solidly standing with his administration.

Conversely, the governor stressed, that some other persons who claimed and arrogated integrity and character to themselves actually did not have any iota of such qualities.

The governor emphasised that, in life, it is more profitable for an individual to acknowledge what is right and refuse to yield to negative persuasions to remain true to it. He stressed that the former governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, was such a personality.

The health centre was built by the PAMO Educational Foundation, founded by Odili and donated to the state government for use by the people.

Fubara expressed delight for being made part of the event and appreciated Ndoni people for supporting their own (Odili) who he said had attracted far-reaching recognition to them.

Even his person alone is giving people high blood pressure, he said. “They are restless, granting all sorts of media interviews. It is because the people that matter, the people that have what they claimed they have; integrity, are with us. That is the truth.

“So, if we have one person who has integrity and character, is it not better than having 1,000 persons with questionable character? So, we are happy to identify with him.”

Governor Fubara restated his promise of making sure that everything needed to make the health centre function maximally would be supplied to further support the people of Ndoni.

He said Odili was qualified to claim he built anything because he was no longer in government. “This was not done when he was in power when he could have used public funds to execute projects. He is no longer in government.” He called Odili a great man and urged the people to keep supporting the former governor.

“Even when you’re being insulted, you look around and say: I know my value, I will not bring myself down. So, continue to stand with it. God will help us to achieve the purpose of governance with your help,” he said.