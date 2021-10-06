Credible data will help Nigeria survive rising insecurity

Credible data can help bridge the information gap in the country and help citizens and businesses survive growing security risks, experts have said.

“Data helps to learn how to respond effectively, if we are able to bridge the information gap, it will help with effective planning and response, Ashiru Tanwa, CEO Bulwark Intelligence Solution said at ‘Pulse’ Virtual Launch Event by Towntalk Solutions.

Towntalk Solutions builds intelligent technology using “hard to collect” local data, captured in real-time. The company’s localized solutions deliver real-time insights to support proactive risk mitigation.

According to Towntalk, insecurity is a challenge that has adversely affected economic growth and businesses. In addition to this, recent happenings like the COVID-19 pandemic, the spread of misinformation, and the heightened risk profiles of otherwise low-risk areas have made it more difficult for organizations to prioritize threat response amid stretched resources.

“Information sharing is a challenge in Nigeria and this is because we are untrusting as a people, we have a culture of questioning everything. We need credible information to curb disinformation and misinformation,” Tanwa said.

She also explained that crowd information sourcing is a good solution. “This is because it is possible to verify from multiple sources and the algorithm can scout through the internet and source correct information.”

Read Also: Worsening insecurity exposes Nigeria’s weak governance strategy

“We live in a world where Data has become intertwined in everything we do,” Frank Aigbogun, the publisher of BusinessDay Media said during the event. “However, data must be credible, actionable, useful, relevant and promptly delivered.”

David Folawiyo, DIG, ICT, Nigerian police force explained that it is easier for the police force to respond to security challenges when there is a reporting channel where information can be collated and analyzed before dissemination.

Folawiyo explained that the Nigerian police employ two apps for information gathering. One is the “Rescue me app” and the other is the “Emergency response app” which are available on the Google play store and Apple store.

The app allows people to send comments and report whatever requires an emergency response by the police force.

“We have deployed it but not everyone knows about it, we have done news but not created enough jingles and sent messages to people on how to use it,” he explained.

He called for collaboration between the Nigerian police force, stakeholders and the private sector. “We wish to emulate what Towntalk is doing but we do not have the technology but we can collaborate with you,” Folawiyo said.

Disun Vera-Cruz, the COO of Towntalk Solutions explained that the state of insecurity in Nigeria affects businesses and amplifies other risks like inflation and foreign exchange risks.

According to research by Towntalk, restricted access to farmlands contributed to the food inflation of 22.5 percent recorded in May 2021. Also, the use of local raw materials declined to 56.5 percent in the second half of 2020, from 64 percent in 2019. Also, projects worth N12trn were abandoned across Nigeria due to the rising insecurity and other challenges.

Towntalk’s app “Pulse” is a tool that will help Nigerian businesses mitigate security challenges by providing insight into possible risks and how they can be addressed.

The Pulse tool is an intelligent technology that constantly monitors threat levels to take real-time decisive actions for businesses using alerts, reports, and mapping. It also provides advanced analytics to understand the immediate needs of businesses and deploys appropriate responses from its toolkit.

“Our apps majorly improve the ability to connect with people. Towntalk communicates with registered users to warn them of risk in certain areas after verification on the app,” Vera-Cruz said.

The network relies on data processed from an already available app called “Area! by Towntalk”