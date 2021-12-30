COVID: Oyo insists on 25 percent service capacity

Oyo State Government on Wednesday said that cross-over services for this weekend and subsequent services in the new year were run with only 25 percent crowd capacity.

Commissioner for Health, Olabode Ladipo, insisted that religious worship centres must comply with the crowd capacity.

Ladipo, a medical doctor, explained that the state has not changed COVID-19 regulations for residents in the state in order to keep everyone safe during and after the Yuletide.

According to him, the state has rolled out the regulations since early 2021 to guide activities of residents and worship centres, stressing that they have not changed as new COVID-19 waves emerge.

He pointed out that keeping social distance, wearing masks and washing hands are effective ways to prevent infection as people go about their normal businesses.

“We are still keeping the protocols as they are. People should ensure social distance. Worship centres should hold service with only 25 percent capacity. The protocols are still in force.

Ladipo also said that the government has spoken strongly of social distancing, face masks and washing of hands saying that it has not changed the regulations.

“People will do better if they understand that this is a fast-spreading virus. It will be good if we comply with those regulations. That is where we are,” the commissioner stated.