‘Covid-19 should spur professionals to deepen national growth, development contributions’

Industry professionals have been advised to use the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as a springboard to deepen their contributions to national growth and development.

The lack of a cure or vaccine for the Covid-19 pandemic has seen it drastically change the social, political and economic beliefs in Nigeria and indeed the world.

Nnamdi Okwuadigbo, 55th President, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria observed that the current crisis presents an opportunity for professionals to use their experiences especially at this time when the world is searching for a solution to the crisis caused by COVID-19.

Okwuadigbo speaking at the 2020 annual Awards organised by the ICAN where Ibrahim Magu, acting executive chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC); Kalu. I. Kalu, managing partner, KaluKalu&Co, amongst others were given merit awards, urged the awardees to double down efforts to ensure that they sustain the enviable attributes that qualified them for the awards.

Okwuadigbo, while justifying the conferment of the Award on Magu which was presented through electronic video conferencing system, the first of its kind in the history of ICAN, said that the EFCC’s Chairman is an icon who has been religiously leading the crusade against corruption in Nigeria.

According to him, “Magu is a worthy ambassador whose award was approved after painstaking scrutiny of his contributions to the Accounting profession and the country as a whole”.

Otunba Olutola Senbore, the special guest of Honour at the event described the EFCC boss as a steadfast and disciplined head of Nigeria’s foremost anti-corruption agency, adding that Magu deserves the award more than anyone else.

Ibrahim Magu in his acceptance speech expressed delight at his choice for the Award and described it as a personification of ICAN’s support for the anti-corruption fight.

The speech read by Dele Oyewale EFCC spokesman, noted that the award is dedicated to all Accountants in Nigeria, while adding that the Coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed the course of the world and Accountants, have a role to play in the new world order

Okwuadigbo further said the annual awards ceremony was an occasion to recognise members, non-members and corporate bodies that had demonstrated an unwitting commitment to the ideals and public interest mandate of the accountancy profession.

Highlight of the event was the awards to former ICAN President, C.O.O Oyediran; former ICAN Registrar, George Okufi; managing partner, KaluKalu&Co, Kalu. I. Kalu; Taiwo Asaolu, a Professor of Accounting at the Obafemi Awolowo University.

Others are Uyi Akpata, Country Senior Partner for PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Harcourt Adukeh, chairman, Megastar Construction Company, Architect.

Two corporate organisations, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the University of Calabar were also honoured with an award each.