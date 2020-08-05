COVID-19: Pfizer places Nigeria on priority list for supply of vaccines

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

Global Pharmaceutical giants, Pfizer, has assured that Nigeria will remain a priority in its plans for supply of the Coronavirus vaccines to Africa countries

The Country Manager and Representative in Africa, Pfizer and Biotech, the international pharmaceutical firms promoting the BNT162 vaccine candidate, Subair Olayinka, stated this on Wednesday during a virtual meeting between representatives of the BNT162 COVID-19 vaccine candidate and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the progress of the vaccine development around the world, including Africa.

Olayinka disclosed that “Nigeria will be priority,” for the vaccine supply to Africa.

Although the vaccine trials are not going on in Nigeria currently, he said the trails are ongoing in parts of the African continent and it would be entering the third phase, having concluded the first two phases successfully.

Vice President Osinbajo in his response said the Federal Government is examining every possible option in the development and distribution of a vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, adding that “the health and safety of Nigerian citizens is the priority of the Buhari administration in that matter.

The meeting was attended by the Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire and the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib with representatives of Pfizer and Biotech, the international pharmaceutical firms promoting the BNT162 vaccine candidate.

According to Osinbajo, the interaction between the FG and the promoters of the vaccine candidate “is an important conversation and it is important for us that we are prioritized-as the largest country in Africa-in the distribution of the best COVID-19 vaccine when it’s eventually ready.

“Our priority is the health of the Nigerian citizens. We continue to engage and intend to look at every possible option -from all manufacturers- of a good vaccine. We want to do the very best for our people in this regard.”

During the meeting the Vice President asked several questions about the COVID-19 vaccine candidate including how quickly can Nigeria get the vaccine once it’s safely ready.

Also speaking the Health Minister noted that the FG would consider quality, appropriate volume and how well and quick a vaccine can be delivered to Nigeria in deciding which manufacturer to make the supply.