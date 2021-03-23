COVID-19: Over 122,000 Nigerians vaccinated – NPHCDA

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Monday that a total of 122, 410 Nigerians have been vaccinated with the Oxford/ Astrazeneca vaccine since the exercise kicked off on March 5, 2021.

Faisal Shuaib, executive director/CEO, NPHCDA, who gave this update during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, said no Nigerian have developed any known severe side effects as a result of the vaccination.

Shuaib said only mild side effects have been observed so far, such as pain and swelling, body pains and mild fever.

“So, it is possible for you to take the vaccine and have other diseases that are completely unrelated to the vaccination process. Just because you take the vaccine and you have malaria or some other symptoms should not necessarily be linked with the vaccines.”

“Nonetheless, we shall continue to collaborate with the NAFDAC team to monitor vaccine administration and document any adverse reactions”, he added.

The ED further informed that full implementation of the vaccination has commenced in states and the FCT, except Kogi, Kebbi, Zamfara and Oyo States. All states except Kogi have received the vaccines.

“I am aware Kebbi will flag off the vaccination programme today (yesterday), but we are yet to get confirmation of that”, he said.

Shuaib further frowned at reports of vaccine mismanagement at some vaccination sites in the country, adding such reports are being investigated.

He further stated that the PTF was monitoring the process and collaborating with regulatory and anti-corruption agencies to strengthen vaccine accountability.

“We have instituted mechanism to ensure that the rollout of the vaccination in all states is free from corrupt practices. Therefore, any information of mismanagement will be handled using stringent measures and appropriate sanctions”, Shuaib warned.