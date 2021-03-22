Two locally made COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria awaiting clinical trials – PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday informed that Nigerian Scientists have produced at least two local COVID-19 vaccines which are awaiting clinical trials and certification.

The chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha speaking at the Force briefing, called on all relevant agencies to provide the required support and enabling environment for smooth conduct of the remaining protocols for the certification of these vaccines with a view to encouraging and motivating other researchers.

He the feat which he described as significant and a welcome development, will open a new vista in scientific breakthrough and will boost the morale and image of the medical industry in Nigeria.

Mustapha also informed that the PTF received 300,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines from MTN Nigeria, Yesterday, Sunday, 21st March, 2021.

“This is acknowledged with thanks as we encourage other partners to contribute towards the fight against COVID-19”, he said.

The Chairman while noting that Nigeria recorded the lowest number of cases so far this year however urged citizens not to lower their guards as the virus is still potent and virulent.

“This is the right time to adhere to the full compliance of the non pharmaceutical measures and be vaccinated”, he added.

Mustapha said PTF will keep Nigerians posted with number of persons vaccinated so far in as much as record shows that over 7million persons have been vaccinated in Africa.

” A platform will be created in the course of the week to show Nigerians every information relating to the management of vaccines and of course, the pandemic”, he said.

Also speaking, the minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika had announced that the resumption of Catering services during flights. He said that the protocol for the services shall be given by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA

After the ease of the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the resumption of international flights in September 2020, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority stopped Cathering services during flights as part of safty flight measures against the Covid-19 Virus.

Sirika speaking during the Presidentual task also revealed that ahead of 4 April 2021, scheduled date for resumption of flights in the Amino Kano international airport, technical team from the PTF has conducted an airport inspection for the resumption of flights.

According to Sirika, “the team observed arrangements which includes deseigning search staffs, heightening surveillance, accrediting more labs, and disignition quarantine facilities and providing security and logistics arrangements”

The minister assured that similar inspection would be done in the Enugu and Portharcourt international airport.