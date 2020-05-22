Covid-19: Mobile Court arrests 45 motorists in Kano

A Mobile Court in Kano has arrested 45 motorists that disregarded the lockdown order, and the ban on inter-state movement which is put in place in the state.

The motorists were arrested on Thursday along the ‘Kwanar Dangora’ end of the Kano-Kaduna Boundary, as part of the on-going enforcement of the lockdown order.

BusinessDay checks showed that the Mobile Court under the Chairmanship of Salisu Idris Salama, after a process of fair hearing, fined the arrested owners of the vehicles, various sums of money.

Findings also indicate that 30 out of the 45 motorists arrested were trying to sneak into Kano from negbouring state of Kaduna, while, the remaining 15 were on their way to Jigawa and other states in the northern part of the country.

Commenting on the arrest, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje commended the security agencies that effected the arrest for their vigilance, which led to the arrest, which he described as a good work.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano state, I wish to commend the good job that led to the arrest. I am charging you all to keep vigil and make sure that our boundaries with other states are closely monitored and controlled.

“We are employing you as security agencies to be extra vigilant by making sure that kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers, cattle rustlers, vanguards of religious extremism and other criminal elements do not cross the border from Kaduna to Kano. People should understand that, when the state puts a ban on inter-state movement, it is necessary for them to observe that”, Governor Ganduje stated