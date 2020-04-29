Covid-19: House of Representatives` delegation rounds off assessment visit to Kano

A delegation from the House of Representatives has paid an assessment visit to Kano, in respect of the ravaging Covid-19 incidence, as well as mass deaths being experienced in the state.

The delegation which was led by the House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa and comprised of some Federal Legislators from Kano and public health experts, was received at the Kano State Government House, by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Speaking at the reception, Alhassan Doguwa said the purpose of their visit was to empathize and show support to the Government and people of Kano State on the COVID-19 pandemic.

He disclosed that during a Special Plenary Session they had on Tuesday, the lead motion presented was all about the situation in Kano.

“On behalf of the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and the entire members of the House of Representatives, we convey to you our concern and solidarity over what is happening in Kano he told the Governor.

“The resolution we took was to urge the Federal Government to take proactive measures to tackle the pandemic and other incidences because Kano is very important to the country as the commercial nerve centre of the Northern Nigeria; whatever affects Kano also affects other parts of the country,” he explained.

The House Leader later presented to the Governor a copy of the draft motion that was unanimously adapted by the House seeking for the Federal Government’s intervention in Kano.

Responding, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje expressed his appreciation to the to the Kano Federal Legislators for their effort in requesting for a Special intervention from the Federal Government to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic in Kano.

“I wish to commend you, including your colleagues at the Senate for showing your concern to us at this difficult time, Indeed you are good representatives of your constituents,” he said.

The Governor thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for sending a team from the Presidential Task Force Committee on COVID-19 to support the efforts of the State Government in preventing the spread of Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Speaking earlier, The Coordinator of the Technical Response Team, Tijani Hussaini said in their effort to curb the spread of the dreaded disease, they had made contact tracing of 267, out of which 25 asymptomatic while 3 contacts had been discharged.

On security arrangements, Kano State Commissioner of Police, Habu Ahmed Sani revealed some of the measures taken so far, with regards to the enforcement of the lockdown, including public enlightenment, closure of all entry and exit points, prosecution of violators, using of barricades to restrict movement in strategic areas, as well as seeking the cooperation of all security agencies in the State.

In attendance were the Deputy Governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Commissioners and other government officials.