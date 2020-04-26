Covid-19: 120,000 households to benefit from palliatives—Makinde

At least 120,000 households and groups will benefit from the palliatives being planned by the Oyo state government.

Governor Makinde, who disclosed this on Saturday,when he addressed journalists at the end of a meeting of the state’s Covid-19 Task Force, said that 90,000 households identified as poorest of the poor and another 30,000 vulnerable households across Oyo State will benefit from the palliatives.

According to him, the said palliatives will help in cushioning the harsh economic effects of the novel coronavirus in the state.

Makinde assured that the palliatives to be provided were ready, saying: “The palliatives to be provided by the Oyo State Government are now ready. Based on our data, they will be distributed to 90,000 households identified as the poorest of the poor and 30,000 targeted vulnerable households.”

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, also quoted the governor as saying that the government has decided to allow civil servants on Grade Level 13 and above to resume work on certain strict conditions, starting from Monday, April 27, 2020.

He said that the state would from Sunday, begin to take delivery of the one million face masks, which he said would be distributed free to market men and women, artisans and civil servants, among others.

He said: “The State Secretariat will be reopened on Monday, April 27, 2020. Only civil servants at level 13 and above with separate offices will resume.

“The following guidelines are in place to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19 within the secretariat: There will be new security measures in place including having only one gate to serve as entrance and exit. All other gates will be closed. All meetings will be held online.

“No visitors are allowed except absolutely necessary. There will be hand washing facilities in strategic locations round the secretariat. One 100ml hand sanitizer and face masks will be given to each officer. Bush canteens around the secretariat will remain closed. Officers are encouraged to bring their own food for lunch. Posters and banners will be in conspicuous places round the secretariat to revalidate guidelines for resumption.”

Governor Makinde, according to the statement, also stated that the dusk to dawn curfew, which currently runs from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., will be relaxed to 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. in order to accommodate farmers during the planting season, adding that farmers were being sensitised on how they could stay safe as they cultivate their farms during the pandemic.

He added that the state will be providing Covid-19 compliant guidelines to markets, including hand washing and wearing of face masks, noting that only markets that meet up with the guidelines would be allowed to reopen.

The governor, who commended the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire,a medical doctor for the work being done at the national level to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, said: “The Federal Ministry of Health is decentralising the accreditation of isolation/treatment centres at the state level so that it can be quicker and more efficient.

“Based on this, the Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan will be working with the Commissioner for Health, to set up a five-person accreditation team.”

He also stated that the Covid-19 patient at the Agbami Chest Centre, Jericho isolation centre will be moved to the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo, to enable the state upgrade the facilities at the Agbami centre.