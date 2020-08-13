COVID-19: FG tasks youths on skills acquisition to tackle unemployment

The Federal Government has tasked all Nigerian youths to acquire vocational skills to curb the spate of unemployment in the country especially as the Covid-19 pandemic has pulled the Nigerian economy “far backward.”

Sonny Echono, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, who made this call on Thursday, said cultural creativities for youth skills development is the most potent instrument for poverty reduction and tackling unemployment in Nigeria.

The perm secretary, who spoke at a workshop on Cultural Creativity For Youth Skills Development organised by the Ministry in collaboration with the Nigerian National Commission for UNESCO (NATCOM UNESCO) in Abuja, stressed that creativity and development are important determinants of competitiveness without which a nation or economy hardly becomes developed.

Echono, noted that one of the approaches of the Present administration towards achieving it’s agenda of Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) is skill acquisition, and job creation for its teaming youth population and sustainable development.

“In today’s highly competitive world, the success of economy of a nation depends increasingly on the ability to create and innovate. It is also important to emphasize that knowledge is the primary source of innovation, creativity and competitiveness” he said.

Secretary General, NATCOM UNESCO, Olagunju Idowu, said the the world is changing hence the need for Nigeria to move in the right direction.

“The world is dynamic, and development takes place daily. White collar job is no longer the fashion of the day. Today, Nigeria should move in the direction of joining the modern global practice in creativity and self-reliance. This will empower vulnerable youths as well as boost their interest in culture and arts.”

Quoting the UNICEF ‘Generation 2030 Africa 2.0 report, Idowu noted that developing skills amongst youth is germane in helping the next generation in labour markets of increased automation, technology and conventional jobs.

At the workshop, hundreds of youths were trained in shoe and bag making, cloth making, carpentry, bakery among others.