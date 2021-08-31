COVID-19: Edo worries over rising community transmission

Edo State COVID-19 Incident Management Team has expressed worry over the increasing rate of community transmission of COVID-19 3rd wave in the state.

Ebomwonyi Osagie, Case Management Lead of the response team in the state disclosed while briefing the press on the update of the pandemic in the state.

Osagie, who noted that the COVID-19 3rd wave is more deadly, added that 100 percent of deaths recorded are unvaccinated individuals.

While disclosing that seven persons have so far died in the past week in the state, he opined that the deceased persons would have been alive if they had been vaccinated.

Osagie, who expressed worry about the community transmission in the state, however, appealed to the people in the state to take advantage of the availability of Moderna and Astrazenaca vaccines to protect themselves against the pandemic.

He gave the age bracket of some of those that have died of the disease to include a 68-year-old female, 80 years (male), 70 years (male), 74 years (m), and 51 years (m).

He disclosed that a total of 1,426 samples have been collected in the last week, out of which 228 new cases were confirmed to be positive, 19 persons recovered, and 7 deaths representing 15.9 percent positivity cases.

The case management lead who decried the increasing rate of the spread of the disease in the state noted that the disease is fast spreading in Oredo local government area where 70 cases have been confirmed, Ovia North East (45), Esan West (36), Egor (23), Esan Central (18), Etsako West (18).

Statistics from other local government areas are Ikpoba Okha (7), Esan North East (5), Uhunmwonde (2), Esan South East (2),.Etsako Central (1), Owan East (1), Etsako East (2) while Ovia South West, Orhionmwon, Owan West, Igueben and Akoko-Edo local governments recorded zero case.