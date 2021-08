More young Nigerians are willing to embrace entrepreneurship following the devastating impacts of COVID-19 on many businesses, which are either unable to employ new hands or out rightly disengaging some of their workforce. This is according to a National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) survey, the 12th in a series of COVID-19 Impact Monitoring reports said…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login