COVID-19 cases surge with 1584 new infections, highest since Omicron

Nigeria has recorded another surge in daily COVID-19 cases with 1,584 new infections recorded on Friday, beating 1,424 recorded on Wednesday, December 25, 2021, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The new cases is the highest since the detection of the Omicron variant which the World Health Organization described as highly transmissible.

Nigerian health authorities had also said the infection rate is likely to rise as travels increase ahead of the festive period.

According to the latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), one death was recorded, taking the total confirmed fatality to 2,984.

A breakdown of the data also shows that Lagos again leads with 906 new cases followed by FCT-258, Rivers-217, Edo-85 Oyo-50, Ogun-16, Ondo-14, Bayelsa-12 Osun-10, Bauchi-9, and Kano-7. This takes the total confirmed cases to 222,655.

Meanwhile, Africa has officially entered its fourth wave over the Omicron variant as cases continue to climb. Experts believe that the fourth wave in Nigeria is imminent.