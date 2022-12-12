Covid-19: Abiru continues empowerment scheme for vulnerable Lagosians

The beneficiaries of the Tokunbo Abiru COVID-19 Financial Relief Scheme have received direct credits in their respective bank accounts for the month of November.

This makes it the 23rd consecutive month of receiving social service support from the beneficiaries.

This was contained in a statement issued by Enitan Olukotun, the senator’s media aide, over the weekend.

He said that the senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, in the last 23 months had disbursed over N150,000,000 to vulnerable people in the district under his COVID-19 Financial Relief Scheme.

“The scheme covers over 2,500 beneficiaries comprising widows; people with disabilities; the aged; unemployed youth and women, who receive direct credit transfers of N5,000 each into their respective bank accounts every other month.

Those who received payment for the month of November 2022, belong to batch A.

“These beneficiaries were nominated by 98 ward chairmen, local government party chairmen, Community Development Committees (CDCs), Governance Advisory Council (GAC) leaders, royal fathers, League of Imams, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and notable leaders in the 16 LGs/LCDAs of the Lagos East Senatorial district.

“The scheme, which kicked off in January 2021 was earlier planned to terminate in December 2021, but the Senator graciously continued in the New Year as the economic headwinds occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic are yet to fully abate.

“Abiru, fondly called the #DoingGood Senator, said his concern for the plight of the poor necessitated the continuation of the financial support to ease the hardship of the vulnerable at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid.”