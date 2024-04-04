Court summons five for defamation of Mercy Chinwo

The Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse Zone 2, has summoned five social media users for “criminal defamation” of the reputation of gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo; and her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa.

Blessed Uzochikwa filed the Direct Criminal Complaint through his lawyers led by Pelumi Olajengbesi.

Uzochikwa said the alleged acts of Criminal Defamation were carried out through deliberate circulation of injurious falsehood, cyberbullying and cyberstalking.

The five defendants are Okoronkwo Ejike, Kingsley Ibeh, DJ Spoiltkid, Terrence Ekot, and Samuel Agozie and they are to appear before the court on the 23rd of April, 2024.

The suit resulted from posts made by the defendants last week after the gospel singer and her husband posted a picture of their son on Instagram. After the picture of the baby was posted, the defendants alleged that there was a resemblance between the baby and another gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, and said that he was the father.

The complainants said the alleged actions of the defendants are contrary to Sections 391 of the Penal Code and Section 24 (1)(B) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015.

The “individuals criminally injured the reputation and image of the complainants across the globe resulting from their intentional defamatory posts and an act of cyberstalking,” the lawyers said in a criminal complaint filed before the magistrate.

Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna then directed the five defendants to appear before the court on April 23, 2024, to answer the charges.Nathaniel Bassey has also taken action over the matter through his lawyers . He had petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate and prosecute four persons whom he accused of criminal defamation and cyberstalking.

The four social media users in Bassey’s petition are Okoronkwo Ejike, Kingsley Ibeh, Terrence Ekot and Dj Spoiltkid.Bassey’s lawyers said the alleged actions of the four individuals contravened Sections 373 and 375 of the Criminal Code Act as well as Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.).

“The consequences of making such statements on social media have been known to tarnish the reputations of individuals, render marriages unstable, and many never recover from them. International reputation is an asset—both for the individual and for the nation—and it takes time to acquire.

“Consequently, we urge you to use your good offices to, in the interest of justice, investigate this matter, arrest, and bring the suspect to justice, which will serve as a deterrent to others.”