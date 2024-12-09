Court sentences Mama Boko Haram, two others to five years imprisonment for N6m fraud

The Borno State High Court sitting in Maiduguri has convicted Aisha Alkali Wakil, popularly known as Mama Boko Haram, alongside two others, sentencing them to five years imprisonment each without an option of fine.

Aisha Kumaliya, the Justice deciding the case, delivered the judgment last Thursday, following charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The case was detailed in a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, the head of media and publicity at the EFCC.

Wakil, the Chief Executive Officer of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, a non-governmental organization, was convicted alongside Tahiru Daura, the NGO’s Programme Manager, and its Country Director, Lawal Shoyode. The trio faced a four-count charge of conspiracy, cheating, and giving false information to the tune of N6 million.

According to the EFCC, the defendants dishonestly induced a businessman, Bukar Kachalla of Abks Ventures Limited, to deliver a Toyota Camry 2012 model valued at N6 million under the pretext of securing a contract for the purchase of the car.

It said that the incident occurred between October and November 2018 in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Despite pleading not guilty during their re-arraignment on September 1, 2020, the prosecution, led by Mukhtar Ali Ahmed and Shamsudeeb Olayinka Saka, presented three witnesses and submitted several documents to substantiate their claims.

In her ruling, Kumaliya found the defendants guilty on all charges and sentenced them to five years imprisonment each.

Additionally, the court ordered the convicts to jointly restitute N3.5 million to the petitioner. Failure to do so would result in an additional five years imprisonment.

