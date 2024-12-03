Bandits abduct former Rep. member Kigbu, kill police escort in Nasarawa

Bandits abduct NURTW Chairman, three children in Kaduna

Joseph Haruna Kigbu, a former house of representatives member was abducted yesterday evening by suspected bandits while traveling to Jos.

The attack, which occurred around 6:00 p.m., took place between Nunku in Akwanga Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, and Gwantu in Sanga Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

In a gun battle, the assailants fatally shot the police escort assigned to Kigbu, who attempted to resist the abduction. Eyewitnesses reported that the bandits fired sporadically, causing panic among motorists in the area.

Local villagers confirmed the incident, adding that the location has been a hotspot for criminal activities over the years.

The police authorities were yet to comment on the tragic incident at the of filing this report.

The abduction of Kigbu and the death of the police escort underscore the persistent security challenges plaguing the region, with many residents calling for increased security presence in the area.

