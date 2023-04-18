Court restores Ararume as NNPC non-executive chairman, awards N5bn damages

The Federal High Court in Abuja has reinstated Ifeanyi Ararume as the non-executive chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL)

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court restored Ararume on Tuesday as the court awarded the sum of N5 billion in his favour of Ararume as damages for his wrongful removal and interruption of the term of office of the non-executive chairman of the NNPCL.

The judge also nullified and set aside all decisions and resolutions of the Board of the NNPCL made in the absence of Ararume from 17th January 2022 till date.

Last January, President Muhammadu Buhari replaced Ararume as chairman of the board of NNPCL and appointed Margret Chuba Okadigbo.

In addition, the former governorship candidate in Imo State filed the suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, on 12 September 2022 to challenge his removal about eight months earlier. He argued that his sacking was “wrongful,” and amounted to “disruption and interruption” of the term of his office.

In November 2022, Ararume sued President Muhammadu Buhari over withdrawing his appointment as non-executive chairman of the state oil company. A N100 billion suit was slammed on President Muhammadu Buhari at the Federal High Court in Abuja over the alleged unlawful removal.