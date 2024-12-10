Court remands Yahaya Bello in Kuje prison

Yahaya Bello, Kogi State governor

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court has remanded Yahaya Bello, former governor of Kogi, in Kuje Correctional Centre pending a hearing on his bail application. The Court had dismissed the bail application filed by Bello in the alleged fraud case involving N110 billion.

Justice Maryann Anenih described the bail application as premature and incompetent, noting that it was submitted before Bello was taken into custody by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The application, filed on 22 November, predated Bello’s detention by the EFCC on 26 November and his subsequent arraignment on 27 November. Justice Anenih explained that a bail application is typically intended to challenge the detention of a defendant, rendering Bello’s motion invalid at the time it was submitted.

She stated that the defendant’s action implies an attempt to invoke the court’s jurisdiction prematurely.

The matter has been adjourned to January 29 and 30; and February 25 and 27.

Share