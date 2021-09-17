Court orders resident doctors to suspend strike

The National Industrial Court has ordered the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to suspend its ongoing strike immediately in a ruling on Friday, reports say.

The doctors began the picketing on August 1 over irregular pay and other issues.

Efforts by the House of Representatives to mediate between the federal government and NARD ended in a deadlock.

The federal government then instituted a suit against the association, asking the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining members of NARD from continuing with the action.

At the court session on Friday, Tochukwu Maduka, counsel to the federal government prayed the court for an order directing the defendant to suspend the strike pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit, a report by the Cable stated.

Nigerians have been the grass suffering the backlash of the clash between the duo, with some patients’ lives lost already.