Court orders Okorocha to remain in EFCC custody

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Rochas Okorocha, the former Imo State governor, to remain in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pending the determination of his bail application.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and an ally to the ex-governor, Anyim Nyerere Chinenye will also remain in the EFCC custody.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order on Monday after Okorocha, Chinenye and five companies were arraigned on a 17-count money laundering charge to the tune of N2.9 billion.

Read also: Slug: 2023: Omo-Agege elected to fly Delta APC guber flag

The five companies are: Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited and Legend World Concepts Limited.

Okorocha was accused of conspiring with others to steal from public coffers. The defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge adjourned till Tuesday for the hearing of the bail applications by Okorocha and Chinenye.