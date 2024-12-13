Court grants Yahaya Bello N500m bail, adjourns case to February 24

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi State, in the sum of N500 million with two sureties in like sum.

The decision was made on Friday during his arraignment on 19 charges of alleged N80 billion money laundering filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Emeka Nwite, who presided over the session, outlined the bail conditions, requiring the two sureties to own properties within the court’s jurisdiction, verified by the court registrar.

The former governor must also deposit his international passport and remain in Kuje Correctional Centre until his bail conditions are met.

Bello pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his counsel, Joseph Daudu, moved for bail, assuring the court of his client’s commitment to attending trial.

Daudu emphasised, “The defendant, a two-term governor of Kogi State, will always be present in court. There should be no apprehension that he will jump bail.”

He further commended the EFCC counsel for a collaborative approach, stating that both parties had agreed to minimise the burden on the court.

EFCC’s counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, confirmed the prosecution’s decision not to oppose the bail application. “We are prosecutors, not persecutors,” he stated, adding that the EFCC is committed to professionalism.

He acknowledged the defense counsel’s assurances, noting that the agency would rely on the court’s discretion for bail terms.

Justice Nwite praised the cooperation between the counsels and granted bail, highlighting the submissions from both parties as crucial to his decision.

“Based on the account exhibited by the defense counsel, supported by the prosecution, I am minded to change my earlier stand on this matter,” the judge said.

Bello’s trial follows his earlier remand over separate charges of ₦110 billion fraud filed by the EFCC. The court adjourned the current matter to February 24, 2024, for the continuation of the hearing.

