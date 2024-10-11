Court denies Binance executive Bail in $35m money laundering case

The Federal High Court sitting in Maitama has again denied bail to Tigran Gambaryan, a detained executive of Binance Holdings Ltd.

Gambaryan who is facing a five-country charge bordering on money laundering prefered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to the tune of $35.4 million, had sought bail application on medical grounds.

His legal counsel argued that the Kuje Correctional Facility, where he is being detained, lacks the necessary capacity to provide adequate medical care.

Read also: Judge’s absence stalls ruling on Binance executive’s bail application

His lawyer, Mark Mordi, stated that Gambaryan’s health was deteriorating and that he required specialized treatment that the correctional facility could not offer.

However, Justice Emeka Nwite, in his ruling on Friday, rejected the bail application, stating that there was no substantial evidence proving that the Nigeria Correctional Service lacked the capacity to treat Gambaryan.

“The facts show that the Nigeria Correctional Service has the capability to treat the defendant. This application cannot stand,” Justice Nwite declared.

The judge, however, ordered the Correctional Facility to ensure Gambaryan receives proper medical care and refer him to a standard healthcare facility in Abuja for further treatment.

Read also: Detained Binance executive refusing medical treatment, EFCC tells Court

This marks the second time the court has denied Gambaryan’s bail application. His initial request, filed in May, was also rejected on the grounds that he posed a potential flight risk.

Share