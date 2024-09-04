Detained Binance executive refusing medical treatment, EFCC tells Court

…as Court rules on bail application Oct. 9

The Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) on Wednesday told the Federal High Court that Tigran Gambaryan, detained Binance executive facing $35.4 million money laundering charges, is resisting medical treatment provided to him.

Gambaryan who is the second defendnat in the moeny laundering case brought by the EFCC sought for bail through his Counsel, Mark Mordi on the grounds that his health condition was deteriorating and is in need of medical care.

The EFCC opposed the bail application, contending that Gambaryan’s health was not serious enough to justify bail and that he had refused treatment offered at premier medical facilities in the country.

During hearing on Gambaryan’s bail application on Wednesday, Ekene Iheanacho, EFCC’s lead Counsel told the court that Gambaryan, held at the Kuje Correctional Facility, had been taken to top medical institutions, including the State House Clinic and Nizamiye Hospital. However, a medical report from the State House Clinic indicated that Gambaryan had rejected medication and refused to cooperate with his treatment.

The EFCC lawyer said a report from Nizamiye Hospital indicated that Gambaryan received comprehensive care, including consultations with specialists and neurosurgeons, and showed no deterioration in his condition.

He also said the defendant has lived with the same condition for 12 years, noting that the defendant may be feigning severe illness to scure bail.

He urged the court to dismiss his bail application, insisting that the defendant can be treated while in Kuje prison.

“It’s not sufficient to say because he is sick, he has to show compelling reason that he cannot he taken care of in the facility”, Iheanacho told the Court.

“On 29th August , we received medical report of Gambaryan from Nizamiye hospital and the report indicated that he been provided adequate treatment including invitation of medical experts. L

“He was taken the state house clinic, and was hospitalized for five days, but was resisting medication. The medical report indicated low back pain, but he has stable vitals. He has been taken to more then two Neurosurgeon at the state himself clinic annex. The report indicated that the patient (Gambaryan) was dissatisfied, and refused medication to force a transfer. He was discharged with no obvious deterioration of his medical health” he argued.

In his argument, Gambaryan’s lawyer insisted that his client requires surgery and unique medical care that cannot be provided within the priosn facility.

Justice Emeka Nwite asked him if Gambaryan has been denied access to other health facility, Mordi said he has not been denied access, but that the prioson facility has not done enough is providing client with medical care.

“He has been taken to facilities but that is not helping, he requires unique treatment, a surgery or some form of palliative treatment. On 18th July state house clinic says he needed surgery, but they rather sent him back to Kuje. They have been trying, but they can do better.

“The complainant has not treated the second defendant properly. Since 18th July, he needed surgery. We are treating him like he is a container of goods in the port”, he told the Court.

Mordi prayed the court to grant the bail application to enable his client receive adequate and quality medical attention; or alternatively, allow for another Binance representative to substitute him in the ongoing case, similar to a precedent set in a tax evasion case by the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

“He is of no use to anybody if he dies” Mordi said.

Justice Nwite, after hearing the argument adjourned ruling on the bail application to October 9, 2024. In the interim, he ordered the Correctional facility where Gambaryan is detained to ensure he access medical facilities and medical experts whenever the need arises.