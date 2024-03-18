Court asks Binance to release Nigerians’ info to EFCC

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Binance Holdings Limited to give the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission information on Nigerians trading on its platform.

Read also: Explainer: Can Binance share user info with Nigerian government?

The court gave this order in an ex-parte motion filed by the EFCC. The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/259/2024 and dated February 29, according to the anti-graft agency, was brought according to sections 6(b), (h), (I), 7(1), (a)(2), and 38 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Establishment Act, 2004 and Section 15 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 (as amended).

Details later…