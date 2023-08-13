Coup in Niger saved Nigeria from imminent disaster, says Military govt

General Abdourahmane Tchiani, leader of the military junta in Niger Republic on Saturday, said that their takeover of the civilian government in his country has saved Nigeria from an imminent disaster.

This revelation came after General Tchiani had a closed-door meeting with Nigerian religious leaders in Niamey, the capital of Niger. Sheikh Bala Lau, who led the religious group, shared this information with the public. He explained that General Tchiani believed the coup was done for a good reason—to stop a dangerous situation that could have affected both Niger and Nigeria.

He said, “They struck to starve off an imminent threat that would have affected not only the Niger Republic but also Nigeria”.

However, the details of this imminent threat were not provided in the statement.

This statement from General Tchiani came after the Defence Headquarters of Nigeria mentioned that some people were trying to make the military take control of Nigeria.

Tukur Gusau, the Director of Defense Information, said that various groups were attempting to persuade the Nigerian Armed Forces to overthrow the current democratic government led by President Bola Tinubu.

Tukur Gusau emphasised that the military should focus on its constitutional responsibilities and not get involved in any coup. He criticised the reports that were encouraging the military to interfere with the democratic process, calling them unpatriotic and harmful.

“The reports calling on the military to interfere in our democracy are highly unpatriotic, wicked, and an attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria from performing its constitutional responsibilities,” the senior military official said.

The group of Islamic scholars who visited Niger included leaders from different Islamic sects in Nigeria.

They met with Sheikh Kabiru Gombe, Sheikh Yakubu Musa Hassan Katsina, Sheikh Ibrahim Dahiru Bauchi, Dr. Khalid Aliya, Sheikh Karibullah Nasiru Kabara, Sheikh Ahmad Abdurahman, Professor Salisu Sheri, Sheikh Nasiru Abdul Muhayuid, Professor Mansur Sokoto, and Alhaji Mele Kyari.”