Niger junta ready to avoid war

General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the leader of the Niger junta, has stated that the military is willing to talk.

The meeting, which took control after overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, has previously avoided peaceful discussions.

During a meeting with Islamic scholars from Nigeria, Tchiani expressed openness to diplomacy and peace in resolving the situation. The scholars, led by Bala Lau, Chairman of Jam’atul’ Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah, met with the junta in Niger’s capital.

Lau shared that they discussed various matters, including the ECOWAS requesBazoum’s reinstatement. Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine confirmed that dialogue was on the table, and he expressed hope for upcoming talks with ECOWAS to address the sanctions.

“We have agreed to dialogue, and our country’s leader has approved it. The scholars will relay our message to the Nigerian President. We anticipate that ECOWAS will visit soon to discuss lifting the sanctions,” Zeine stated.