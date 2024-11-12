Corps members tasked on creative solutions to Nigeria’s problems

Maria Mahmoud, minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has urged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to embrace creativity and innovation to make a positive impact on the communities they will serve.

Mahmoud gave the advice on Tuesday at the NYSC pre-mobilisation workshop held in Abuja. He said the world was changing and the needs of communities equally evolving.

She stressed the need for prospective youth corps members to be prepared to meet the challenges with creativity, resilience and innovation.

She, however, added that “stakeholders must play a critical role in shaping the experiences of young Nigerian graduates.

“We must ensure that the graduates are equipped with the necessary skills, knowledge and mindset to contribute positively to the society.”

She described the NYSC as the “cornerstone” of national integration and development since its inception in 1973, to foster unity among young Nigerians.

Mahmoud said the pre-mobilisation workshop provides an opportunity to share best practices, explore new ideas, and collaborate on strategies that would enhance the effectiveness of the scheme.

She noted that the theme of the workshop “Strengthening the NYSC Mobilisation Process for Effective Service Delivery”, resonates deeply with the aspirations of the national vision.

She commended the leadership of the NYSC for the unwavering commitment to improving the quality of service rendered by youth corps members.

She said, “Your dedication to training and preparing our youth for the responsibilities they will undertake is commendable.

“By investing in their development, we are investing in the future of Nigeria.”

Yusha’u Ahmed, NYSC director-general, said the scheme had been the vanguard of nation-building, fostering unity among different nationalities, as well as playing a critical role in national development.

According to him, the imprints of the scheme are all over the landscape of the nation from the mega cities to every rural community. Ahmed emphasised that the mobilisation process is a vital part of the service year, deserving full dedication.

