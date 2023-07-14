Corporate governance seen as pillar for economic growth

Experts have charged the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, ICSAN, a body that champions corporate governance on continuous push for enthronement of corporate governance in private and public sectors for business and economic growth.

They spoke recently at the investiture of Funmi Ekundayo as President of Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, ICSAN, as its 29th president and first female president in the 57 years of the institute.

At the investiture held in Lagos, Sanwo Olu, the governor of Lagos State encouraged the body to continue to push for corporate governance as it is seen as pillar of business growth and economic transformation.

Sanwo Olu who was represented by Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, secretary to the government charged the body to continue to hold the pride of place in advocating for corporate governance.

Also speaking, Wale Edu Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Monetary Policies who was the chairman of the occasion said there is disaster without good corporate governance.

Edu recognized ICSAN as a professional body in Nigeria dedicated to enhancing the ethos and practice of Corporate Governance and Public Administration.

Read also: The imperative of maximising Nigeria’s export potential

“ICSAN has consistently been in the vanguard of promotion of good governance both in the public and private sectors in Nigeria. There is hardly any issue pertaining to governance matters to which the Institute does not lend its voice”.

He therefore charged all ICSAN members to continue to serve the Institute and the nation with enhanced dedication and passion.

In her speech, Nike Akande who was special guest of honour charged the new executive of the institute to work as a team to accomplish the objectives of the institute which include deepening t corporate governance in corporate sector.

She reminded the new ICSAN president that the job is a lot of work but she was confident that she will carry out the work with diligence and thoroughness.

In her acceptance speech, the new president said her team will be committed to driving a vision of promoting corporate governance by collaborating with both the private and public sectors to raise the bar of corporate governance in the work places and in the communities.

“As President of ICSAN, I am committed to building a culture of innovation, collaboration, and impact within our Institute and beyond. I am committed to leveraging technology and creativity to drive positive change and to advance the mission and vision of ICSAN”, she said.

She also listed some of her other agenda to include promoting the professional development and education of members; advocating for the interests of the Institute and its members by engaging with government agencies, regulators, and policymakers on issues affecting the profession; promoting innovation and the use of technology in the profession.

Others include building collaborations and partnerships with other professional bodies and organizations to promote best practices and standards in governance and corporate administration and transition of the institute to CGIN “Corporate Governance Institute Of Nigeria” and embarking on ICSAN house.