Corona Secondary School rewards outstanding students, employees

Corona Secondary School, Agbara in Ogun State has rewarded students with outstanding academic performances and members of staff for their contribution to the success of the 2020/2021 academic session.

Some of the students rewarded include Oyintariere Akika, Munachiso Onyekwere, and Abiodun Marqis, who emerged first, second and third overall best students with average grades of 5.8, 5.5, and 5.4 respectively at the Cambridge Checkpoint 2020/2021 external examination.

Others include Oluwamurewa Fadare, Chisom Ike, Mofesola Olusola-Falodun, Blessing Obed, Roqeebat Koleosho, and Ifeoluwa Demechi, who were recognised for having a perfect score of 6.0 in the Cambridge Checkpoint examination.

Speaking at the prize-giving day of the school, Chinedum Oluwadamilola, principal of Corona Secondary School, Agbara said the event was set aside to celebrate academic excellence and for the extracurricular activities of students.

She said the event provided the school with the opportunity to reward students for their academics and behaviour feats, and to also reward the teaching and non-teaching staff.

According to her, the school celebrated the students and staff successes in 2020/2021 academic session with no one left behind in line with the theme of the event, ‘Stand Up! Stand Out for Excellence No One Left Behind’.

Oyinda Egbeyemi, alumni, who noted that it was necessary for students to believe in themselves, said it was also good for them to have good support system.

Egbeyemi urged the students to go through life challenges with a sense of excellence, and a mindset of strength in order to overcome challenges.

“In life, there are always going to be challenges but it is important to take the bull by the horn and make sure one stands up for excellence. This is because to excel is a great thing and something everyone must yearn to attain,” Egbeyemi said.

The event was graced by the Noimot Salako-Oyedele, deputy governor of Ogun State, Alumni of the school, and Folasade Adefisayo, Lagos State Commissioner for Education.

Also, Khaleel Abiru, a year-11 student of the school received the ‘Principal Special Recognition Award’.

Oluwadamilola, who presented the award, described Abiru as a student with a heart of gold, a team player, very selfless, humble, and caring personality despite his wide achievements in sports and academics.

The highlight of the event was the award to non-teaching academic staff, and they include Rasheed Musa, a medical staff of the school; Emeka Nwaguru, driver; Anthony Obi, security and Moses Akapo gardener, who received long service award.

Other recipients of the award include Blessing Ezeala, Mfonobong Umoh, Gbenga Oshilaja, Mercy Onwunta, Ovaisam Urom, Bose Josiah, and Moses Akapo, who were recognised as the most dedicated teaching staff, administrative staff, pastoral staff, class/form teacher for senior and junior classes, house coordinator, maintenance staff, ground staff and gardener respectively.