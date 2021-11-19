Lagos Business School holds 19th MBA Career Fair

Lagos Business School (LBS) held its 19th edition of the annual Master of Business Administration (MBA) Career Fair which took place recently.

The career fair themed ‘Reinvention for a Post-pandemic Future’ was organised by the MBA Careers & Placement Office. Career Fair provides an interactive platform for organisations from different industries and the pool of full-time MBA participants, to discuss possible opportunities for full time engagement and graduate internship programme.

In his welcome address, Chris Ogbechie, the dean of LBS said it was his pleasure to welcome the participants to the 19th LBS MBA Virtual Career Fair. The dean explained that the career fair is a highly anticipated event in the institution’s calendar.

“The annual career fair is a recruitment event that has grown in scope and relevance year after year, as it continues to facilitate interactions between companies and the students who have been nurtured over the years,” he said.

The dean explained that the career fair is a highly participated feature in the school calendar, and that 29 distinguished companies and organisations were on ground to meet and interact with the first and second year students of LBS.

According to Ogbechie, the school is committed to developing responsible leaders who are well equipped to solve business problems.

Henrietta Onwuegbuzie, the director of MBA Programmes thanked all the recruiters that have collaborated with the school over the years and welcomed new recruiters that were participating for the first time.

Jordi Borrut, the managing director of HEINEKEN South Africa, in his Keynote Speech titled ‘Overcoming misfortune and challenges’, encouraged business managers and leaders to embrace competitions because that would bring out the best in them and their organisations.

“Competitions make you better, the more they come, the better; because it gives room for creativity,” he said.

Borrut emphasised three key learning points from his experience; first in the face of challenges, he said one should ask for help. Do not keep to yourself in the face of challenges.

Secondly, set simple direction and communicate the same to subordinates, and thirdly, learn to embrace challenges. Take perspective, bearing in mind that challenges are great opportunities to improve.

He reiterated that people are important in facing challenging times. And that investing in people remains the best investment. Hence as a policy, the firm allows its staff to be themselves.

“You are who you are, bring yourself to work,” he said.

Also, at the fair, the MBA students presented their Industry Reports in groups to the recruiters. The topics were: An Overview of the Global Economy, Oil and Gas Industry, ICT industry, FMCG industry and the Banking industry.

The participating companies include: AFEX, Amazon Energy, AOS Orwell, Axxela Group, BASF, BusinessDay, Dow, FBN Holdings, Flutterwave, FoodCo, Godrej, IHS Towers, Interswitch, Lafarge, International Finance Corporation, Mandilas, McKinsey & Company, MTN, Nigerian Bottling Company, Nigerian Breweries Plc, OVH Energy, PwC, Regency Overseas Company Ltd, RxAll, Sahara Group, Saro Africa, Signal Alliance, Viathan Engineering Limited and Zedcrest Group.

Interactions between the students and the recruiters were done on the Highered EFMD platform.