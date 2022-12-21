Cornerstone donates medical consumables to correctional centres

Cornerstone Insurance has donated medical consumables to the Kirikiri correctional centre in Lagos.

The donation was routed through Cornerstone Insurance Foundation in collaboration with a medical team of two doctors and four nurses from Sirona Hospital, Festac.

According to the foundation, the medical outreach to the maximum and female correctional centres, Kirikiri, align with the insurer’s sustained effort at achieving sustainable development goals in areas consistent with its business orientation and corporate mission.

“At this yuletide we have decided to put something together and help them out. We brought some drugs like malaria drugs, painkillers and vitamin C. And then we also brought them some toiletries,” said Cordelia Ekeocha, group head, marketing and corporate communications, Cornerstone Insurance plc.

According to her, the medical consumables and other hygiene products were donated to the correctional centres to make sure the inmates are comfortable, especially during the festive period.

“I just felt it’s a good way for us as a company to give back to the prisoners, even if it’s a small impact on their life for the ones that don’t have guests and anything just to help,” Ekeocha said.

Eunice Ogboli, head, financial institutions, Cornerstone Insurance plc, said the insurer through its foundation likes to touch lives apart from insuring lives and properties.

“This is something we do often and have decided to extend it to them so they can have some little comfort during the festive period to impact their lives,” she said.