Cordros summit to address sustainable wealth creation

Cordros, a financial services group in the African market says the first edition of its wealth summit is designed to address sustainable wealth creation.

According to the firm, the summit will bring together ultra-high-net-worth investors, industry leaders, and stakeholders to discuss the possibilities, strategies, and innovations shaping the wealth industry in Nigeria.

Wale Agbeyangi, the group managing director, Cordros, while addressing the significance of the event, said the summit was also geared towards the transformative power of wealth and the responsibility that comes with it by bringing together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders.

According to him, the summit encourages collaborative efforts to address pressing global challenges and promote sustainable wealth creation.

He said the summit goes beyond individual interests and focuses on the broader impact of wealth management on society.

The summit with the theme ‘The Future of Wealth’ and planned for July 20, 2023 in Lagos, emerges from the understanding that the dynamic shifts in the global economy and society will inevitably impact investors and necessitate collective action.

It stated that in the light of the remarkable advancements in technology, shifting investor perspectives, and the imminent transfer of wealth from the baby boomer generation to the next, it is imperative to prioritise discussions that revolve around the positive and inclusive aspects of wealth creation.

Some of the speakers and panelists for the summit include Charles Osezua, chairman of the Cordros Group; Michael Yanni, CEO of YAN Capital; Ifeoma Udom, managing director, Cordros Trustees; Sven Nicolas Haudenschild, managing director, Estate Planning of the IPG Howden Switzerland; Chioma Okigbo, CEO of MODD Management Company Limited.