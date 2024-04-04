Cordial relationship between military and media will better safeguard Nigeria – Lagbaja

Taoreed Lagbaja, a Lieutenant-General and Nigeria’s Chief Army Staff on Wednesday harped on the need to build a society where the military and media are united in safeguarding Nigeria and her values.

Lagbaja stated this in his keynote address at the 2024 first quarterly media interaction with a section of media practitioners in Asaba, Delta State.

The media interaction had its theme as “Imperatives of military-media partnership for the attainment of national securities.”

Lagbaja, who was represented by Jamal Abdussalam, Major-General and General Commanding Officer 6 Division/Land Component Commander JTF S/South Operation in Delta State, encouraged journalists to uphold the standard of professionalism; accuracy, impartiality and patriotism.

He said that the media should ensure that their reports contribute positively to national security.

According to Lagbaja, media practitioners should work together with the army to harness the power of communication to promote peace, unity and resilience in the face of adversity.

He however noted that collective security depends on the ability to work together effectively and harmoniously.

Lagbaja assured of the Nigerian army’s committment to continue to remain focused and committed to delivering on their constitutional mandate.