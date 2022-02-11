Convention: APC wants BoT replaced with advisory council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has proposed the replacement of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party with a National Advisory Council which would have streamlined memberships and clear powers as well as functions.

Section 12 (2) of the APC Constitution (2014) makes provisions for a BoT, compromising past and serving Presidents and Vice Presidents of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Presiding Officers of the National Assembly, Governors who are members of the party, past National Chairmen and Chairmen of the board, amongst others.

Section 13 (2) of the Constitution stipulates that the BoT shall amongst others be the conscience, the soul and the sanctity of the party, intervene in all disputes and crises in the party and how all the properties of the Party in trust for the Party and shall serve as custodian of such assets.

The Governor Mai-Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) disclosed the planned amendments to alter the composition and functions of the BoT in a notice to members of the National Convention, slated for February 26.

CECPC Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe in a statement in Abuja on Friday said other proposed amendments are the creation of zonal congresses; new organs for the efficient administration of the party; clarification of powers of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC) and ambiguities in the Constitution.

Akpanudoedehe said the amendments also seek to fill gaps that became apparent; recognise and expand platforms for the participation of critical groups such as women, youth, and persons with disabilities; provide clearer accountability by organs of the party; fair distribution of income between national and sub-national organs and clarify disciplinary procedures and powers, amongst others.

“In accordance with Article 30 (iii) of the APC Constitution, the CECPC has served a notice of proposed amendments to the Party’s Constitution on members of the National Convention.

“Article 30 (iii) stipulates that the notice is served at least fourteen (14) days before the date of the National Convention at which the proposed amendments is to be considered.

“APC Constitution 2014 has been in effect for almost eight years and together with judgments from Courts of competent jurisdiction, administrative experiences have revealed flaws in the Constitution. It became imperative to conduct a review of the Party’s Constitution.

“The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee established a Constitution Review Committee under the chairmanship of Professor Tahir Mamman OON, SAN to thoroughly review the Constitution in accordance with Article 30 which provides for Constitutional amendments,” he stated.