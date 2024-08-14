Controversy over bill seeking 10-year prison term for Nigerians who refuse to recite national anthem

A bill seeking to introduce a fine of N5 million, a 10-year prison sentence, or both for Nigerians who refuse to recite the national anthem has generated a lot of controversy on social media.

The proposed legislation titled “Counter Subversion Bill 2024,” also stipulated the same penalties apply to those who destroy national symbols or deface places of worship.

The bill, sponsored by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, is scheduled for its second reading at the House of Representatives, where its general principles will be debated.

It specified that anyone who destroys national symbols refuses to recite the national anthem and pledge, defaces a place of worship with the intent to incite violence, or undermines the Federal Government shall be subject to the mentioned penalties.

The bill also included provisions for those who set up illegal roadblocks, perform unauthorised traffic duties, impose illegal curfews, or organise unlawful processions. These offences will carry a fine of N2 million, five years in prison, or both upon conviction.

Also, anyone who forcefully takes over places of worship, town halls, schools, or similar public or private spaces through coercion or deceit will face a fine of N5 million, a 10-year prison term, or both.

Furthermore, the bill states that individuals who pledge loyalty to organisations that disregard Nigeria’s sovereignty will be liable to a fine of N3 million, four years in prison, or both.

However, many Nigerians on social media have reacted to the bill, calling for its withdrawal from the house.

An entrepreneur, Aloy Chief, kicked against the bill in a comment on his X account, saying that, “the more oppressive the laws and the more restrictive of the public space the lower the opportunity for investment. That’s the cost. Open democratic spaces create good economic fortunes.”

Another X user, Abdul-Aziz Abubakar, said, “Bello Turji is moving freely

Yahaya Bello is yet to be arrested

Beta Edu is moving freely

Ganduje is moving freely

Fayose isn’t in EFCC custody

Emefiele’s case about to pass

But those who refuse to recite the national anthem are the ones being perceived as criminals by criminals, those who’re getting paid in millions monthly for bench-warming.”

“What about Nigerians who do recite the national anthem but betray its words and spirit in the course of their official duties?” Dipo Bello, another X user, questioned.

“They’ve never passed a bill that’ll deal with kidnappers, their informants or anyone aiding them with brute force, but they’re quick to pass a bill that’ll strong arm and stifle innocent Nigerians asking for the bare minimum,” Hammah Awwal said.

Bill is for the public interest – Speaker

Tajudeen Abass, the speaker of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday addressed controversies surrounding the bill.

In a statement by Musa Krishi, special adviser on media and publicity to the speaker, it was emphasised that the bill has been widely misunderstood.

The speaker acknowledged the public’s interest in the bill, which focuses on national security, and clarified that it is still in its introductory stage, having been presented to the House on July 23, 2024.

The bill, according to the speaker, is part of Nigeria’s anti-terrorism efforts, targeting subversive activities by various groups. Similar laws exist in countries like the United Kingdom, India, and Canada.

He assured Nigerians that the bill was not aimed at any specific group and encouraged public engagement during the legislative process.

Abbas explained that the bill would undergo thorough scrutiny in the House, with opportunities for public input before it is forwarded to the Senate and potentially to the President for assent.

The statement read, “The attention of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D has been drawn to reports in sections of the media about the Counter Subversion Bill, which he sponsored.

“The Speaker appreciates the interest Nigerians have so far shown in the Bill, which pertains to our national security.

“However, it has become necessary to make the following clarifications, considering the tilted reports and misconceptions about the Bill:

“The Counter Subversion Bill, 2024 (HB. 1652) was introduced on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, with Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D. as the sponsor. Thus, the Bill is still at the introductory stage.

“The Bill falls within the realm of Nigeria’s anti-terrorism framework, and it seeks to address subversive activities by associations, organisations, militias, cults, bandits, and other proscribed groups in Nigeria.

“Similar legislation obtains in other climes with varied appellations. Such countries include the United Kingdom, Spain, India, Turkey, Canada, and Australia, among others.

“The Speaker, and by extension the House of Representatives, which is the People’s House, welcome robust engagements and discussions from Nigerians on the contents of the Bill, and how best to address the concerns raised.

“By Parliamentary processes and procedures, the Bill would have to be listed for Second Reading, where Members will thoroughly scrutinize its merits and demerits during debate. At this stage, Members can decide to ‘kill’ or allow the Bill to pass. But if it scales Second Reading, it would be referred to the relevant Committee of the House for further legislative action.

“The Committee must as a matter of responsibility invite the Nigerian public, particularly relevant stakeholders, to a public hearing on the Bill. It is expected that citizens would bear their minds either physically or via memoranda on the Bill. Their inputs would form the basis for the Committee’s report, to be laid on the floor of the House.

“After the consideration of the report, the Bill will be passed for the Third Reading and forwarded to the Senate for concurrence. If the Senate deems it fit and concurs with the Bill, a clean copy would be transmitted to the President for assent. Mr. President reserves the right to withhold assent to the Bill.

“The Speaker assures Nigerians that the Bill is all-encompassing as it relates to Nigeria’s national security and does not target any group or section of the country.

“Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D further promises that the Bill, and indeed any other draft legislation before the House, will pass through all the legislative processes, and Nigerians would have ample opportunity to make their inputs, which will constitute the final consideration (or otherwise) of the Bill.”