Contradiction: Nigeria’s 16-year-olds face age limits on exams but not marriage, elections

In a country where 16-year-old girls are deemed mature enough for marriage but are considered too young for major academic examinations, Nigeria’s policy-making and implementation present a baffling contradiction.

The Federal Government’s recent decision to enforce an 18-year age limit for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) has ignited a fierce debate about educational policy and youth rights.

Educational policy under fire

Education Minister, Tahir Mamman recently announced the policy change, asserting that the new age limit aims to ensure students have a structured educational experience. “Our goal is to maintain educational standards and ensure that students are fully prepared before they sit for these crucial examinations,” Mamman stated. However, the move has faced significant backlash from various quarters.

The policy, which will also apply to the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by JAMB, aims to align Nigeria’s educational system with international standards. Yet, critics argue that the policy disproportionately affects academically advanced students. Professor David Imhonopi from Covenant University labelled the decision a “misplaced priority,” stressing that the real issues in Nigeria’s education system lie in infrastructure and teacher welfare.

Contradictions in marriage laws

The controversy deepens when juxtaposed with Nigeria’s marriage laws. In some regions, particularly in the north, girls as young as 16 can legally marry. According to Girls Not Brides, 30.3 percent of girls in Nigeria are married before their 18th birthday, with the highest rates in the North West and North East, where over 50 per cent of women aged 20-24 were married as minors. Bauchi State reports the highest rate, with 73.8 percent of women in this age group married before 18.

UNICEF’s recent report reveals that Nigeria ranks third globally in child marriage prevalence, with 44 per cent of girls married before 18. Dr. Gifty Addico from UNFPA emphasised the urgent need for a unified approach to end child marriage, stating, “Child marriage violates the fundamental rights and freedoms of young girls. We need collective action to end this harmful practice.”

Underage voting and electoral malpractice

Adding to the complexity is the issue of underage voting. Some years ago, Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, has criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for allowing minors to vote in previous elections. It expressed disbelief that minors participated in voting during the 2015 general election, accusing INEC of lax enforcement of voting age laws.

Reports of underage voting, particularly in northern states, have raised concerns about electoral integrity. Despite constitutional provisions banning underage voting, incidents of minors casting ballots have been reported, exacerbating calls for stricter enforcement of electoral laws.

WASSCE Results: Successes and anomalies

In a recent release, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announced that 1.3 million candidates, representing 72.12 percent of those who sat for the April/June 2024 WASSCE, achieved credits in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

Despite this encouraging pass rate, WAEC did not provide a breakdown of the candidates’ ages, leaving questions about the age distribution of successful students.

Amos Dangut, head of WAEC Nigeria’s office, acknowledged ongoing challenges such as examination malpractice and disruptions caused by the “sit-at-home” order by IPOB and industrial action by the NLC. “The Council will continue to sanction all cases of examination malpractice,” Dangut said, highlighting the need for integrity in the examination process.

Impact on students and society

The Federal Government’s decision to bar 16-year-olds from taking major exams has sparked debate about its implications. Critics argue that it could force students to wait, potentially leading to a loss of academic momentum. Legal Practitioner Sabina Nkiru questioned, “Will 15-17-year-old students in SS3 be forced to wait 2-3 years before they can sit for their exams?”

Some critics like FS Yusuf and Micflo on social media argue that the policy is regressive and fails to address more pressing issues such as child labor and underage voting.

Micflo, an X (formerly twitter) user tweeted, “Honestly, we shouldn’t accept that dastardly policy of putting an age cap on the qualification to sit for WAEC/NECO. It is utterly retrogressive and troglodytic. For goodness sake, we already have over 20m out of school children and education is dying. The best thing a Minister could come up with is an age cap?”

Sabina Nkiru added, “Somebody answer me, will our 15-16-17-year-old students in SS3 write WAEC and JAMB or they will go home and stay for 2-3 years before they can go back to school and write their exams?”

A lecturer in one of the nation’s Polytechnic questioned the government’s priorities, pointing out inconsistencies, such as allowing child marriages in the North, while restricting younger students from taking WAEC.

He wondered: “Did their children sit for WASSCE at 18 years? You allow young girls to marry at 12 in the North, but they can’t take WAEC at 16? What are the government’s priorities?”

On the other hand, supporters of the policy argue that delaying exams allows for better emotional and physical maturity. Educationist Rowland Nwanze welcomed the policy, citing the benefits of holistic child development.

“This is a welcome idea to me,” Nwanze stated. policy allows for better emotional and psychological development and ensures students are mature enough before facing academic pressures.”

Speaking on a Channels Television interview session a few days ago, the National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Emmanuel Osodeke, a professor, said that although ASUU had not yet discussed the matter, he believed that children should follow the standard academic progression: six years in primary school, six years in secondary school, and then move on to university at the age of 18.

Osodeke questioned the rush to enter university, wondering, “Why are we focusing on university at such a young age? How many years do you spend in the university?

“They should allow the system to function as intended and give their children time to rest. Adulthood begins at 18, so why force a child to go to the university or rent an apartment at 15 and be exposed to cultists? We need to consider the well-being of these children.”

Global comparisons and local realities

Globally, the legal age of adulthood is typically set at 18, with most advanced countries ensuring that students graduate high school by this age. In contrast, Nigeria’s approach to education and youth policy often seems inconsistent. The policy’s critics suggest that rather than imposing an age limit, efforts should focus on improving educational infrastructure and addressing societal issues affecting young people.

Nigeria’s current policies on education, marriage, and voting reflect a complex interplay of cultural norms, legal standards, and practical realities. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how the government will reconcile these contradictions and work towards policies that support the well-being and development of all young Nigerians.