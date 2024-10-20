Consumer goods firm targets 60% distribution gap across Nigeria

Elizabeth Ajibola, Managing Director of Betty Distribution Company, has emphasised the critical role the distribution value chain plays in delivering products from manufacturers directly to consumers.

She pointed out that between 50 to 60 percent of goods fail to reach their intended customers due to various distribution challenges, highlighting a gap that needs collective efforts to resolve.

Ajibola made these remarks during the company’s 5th-anniversary celebration and awards ceremony in Lagos, stressing that Betty Distribution’s main goal is to ensure that consumers receive the essential goods they need from manufacturers, by creating a seamless connection throughout the entire value chain to meet demand.

Read also: Nigeria’s local industries push to export made-in-Nigeria goods

Reaffirming the company’s dedication to bridging distribution gaps nationwide, Ajibola also announced plans to expand into more states.

During the event, staff were recognised for their hard work with plaques and monetary rewards, with Ajibola acknowledging their commitment despite tough economic conditions. She credited their efforts as crucial to the company’s continued success.

In his keynote address, Vincent Egbe, Managing Director of GB Foods, remarked, “The issue we face is thinking that where we are is enough. We are in a fast-moving race, and modern supply chain and distribution trends are constantly evolving. Visionary companies think beyond the present and shape the future.”

Read also: Consumer goods firms adopt innovation strategy to weather economic storm

He praised Betty Distribution for taking bold risks and persevering until their business succeeded. Egbe highlighted that while 60 percent of businesses fail within their first five years, Betty Distribution has not only survived but thrived and expanded.

“The future of Africa lies in Nigeria,” Egbe added. “When it comes to service-based distribution, we still have a long way to go. With millions of outlets across Nigeria and Africa, there’s immense potential to tap into.”

Bolaji Anifowose, Commercial Director of Olam Foods, also spoke at the event, noting that from agriculture to manufacturing, distributing products to the right consumers has always been a major challenge. He reiterated that 50 to 60 percent of goods don’t reach their target customers due to distribution issues.

Read also: Consumer goods firms adopt innovation strategy to weather economic storm

Anifowose commended Betty Distribution and its team for their unwavering dedication to addressing these gaps over the years, describing their progress as admirable. However, he urged them to keep pushing forward, as there remains vast untapped potential in the distribution sector.

Share