NGX-ASI drops by 1.16% in one week as industrial, consumer goods stocks dip

In the trading week ended Friday August 23, Nigeria’s equities market decreased by 1.16 percent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) furthered the dip in the review trading week following sessions of profit-taking and bargain hunting.

While some investors sold mostly industrial and consumer goods stocks, others saw bargain opportunities in oil & gas, insurance and banking stocks.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index and equities market capitalisation depreciated from preceding weekend’s highs of 97,100.31 points and N55.132 trillion respectively to 95,973.45 points and N55.129 trillion.

“With the capital market environment bereft of drivers to alter the risk-off stance towards the equity market, we do not foresee a situation where the market will end the week in the green; that said, we expect buy-side interest to remain skewed towards low-mid cap names,” Vetiva Research analysts said in their August 22 note to investors.

This month, the market has decreased by 1.42 percent while this year’s positive return lowered to 28.35 percent.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).