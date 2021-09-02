CONNAK Foundation condoles Ironsi, Okpara families over death of first ladies

Ken Nnamdi Ukeagu, the founder of Connak foundation has expressed sadness over the death of two former First Ladies, Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi and Adanma Okpara, saying that Nigeria and Abia State in particular have lost two great amazons of our time.

Ukeagu described late Adanma Okpara, wife of the former Premier of Eastern Nigeria, Michael Iheonukara Okpara, as a formidable figure in the first republic and Eastern Nigeria, who lived an exemplary life even after leaving public office.

Adanma Okpara, who hailed from Afugiri Ohuhu clan in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, died at the age of 99.

In a condolence message signed by Ukeagu and made available to newsmen through his media assistant Don.Chucks Uzochukwu, he pointed out that Nigeria has lost rare gems, whose contributions to the development of women were remarkable and indelible.

He eulogized the sterling attributes and leadership prowess of the deceased, stating that Okpara’s life of courage, service and integrity positively contributed to the great development strides of her late husband in the old eastern region and which she had carried on with during her life, long after her husband’s death since 1984.

Ukeagu also described the late Lady Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi, wife of the late Military Head of State, Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, as a woman who had great dignity, charisma and was committed to the ideals of an egalitarian society, even after the death of her husband.

The Founder of Connak Foundation, Ukeagu, while commiserating with the bereaved families, observed that the former First Lady of Nigeria, Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi and former First Lady of the Old Eastern Region, Adanma Okpara, both died at the age of 97 and 99years respectively, represented the best virtues and were indeed true demonstrations of noble women in nation building and a moral conscience of society.

He noted that both enviable women leaders lived out their roles as worthy pillars of support to their husbands who undoubtedly played pivotal roles in the shaping of Nigeria as a nation at various times when they held sway as Head of State of Nigeria and Premier of Eastern Nigeria respectively.

“I’m proud they lived robust and active lives of service that is worthy of emulation. These two great women of honour raised great families and highly successful children who are contributing very well in the building, development and unity of our dear Country and the State of Abia. We are immensely proud of them as mothers and will greatly miss them,” he said.

Ukeagu, further condoled their respective families, and prayed that the good people, Government of Abia state and Nigeria, would have the fortitude to bear their losses.