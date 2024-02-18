Conjoined twins given days to live are proving world wrong

Marieme and Ndeye were not expected to survive for more than a few days when they were born.

Now aged seven, they are thought to be the only growing conjoined twins in Europe.

While both girls have their own unique personalities and moods, they rely on each other to survive.

“When you are told from the beginning there is no future, you just live for the present,” said their dad, Ibrahima.

Conjoined twins are rare, representing about one in every 500,000 live births in the UK.

Around half are stillborn, with another third dying within 24 hours of birth.

So seeing Marieme and Ndeye celebrate their seventh birthday with a classful of friends doesn’t just give Ibrahima joy, but also to the doctors who have cared for them.