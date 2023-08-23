Confidence-booster for Sam Ogbuku-led team at NDDC

The most important matter at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) at the moment may not be about developing the oil region but by who.

Al through the Muhammadu Buhari term of eight years, the NDDC witnessed nothing but frequent change of management (interim managements) and at last a monumental probe called forensic audit that ended in a kind of smoke because an anti-climax ended it. Many expected massive naming and shaming of those who allegedly looted over N6trn and mass arrest and prosecution of persons.

Now, many yearn for stability of the management and any time signs of confidence from the new administration in Aso Rock to the present management at the Commission, many hail it.

One new such expression of confidence just rang out from Uyo, Akwa Ibom, where the NDDC held a retreat on budgeting. There, the FG through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Development, Shuaib Belgore, gave rare endorsement of the team at the Commission by commending new budgeting process that involves stakeholders in its efforts to develop the Niger Delta region.

The Perm Sec rightly observed that NDDC budgets over the years had been faced with challenges, which included belated submission, delayed approvals leading to poor implementation, adding that the outcome of the conference will help eliminate prevalent challenges.

Speaking earlier, the CEO, Sam Ogbuku, talked about fruits of new partnership approach, example being the Okrika-Borokiri Bridge.

Another startling revelation, good one for that matter, is the plan to allow IOCs execute projects with their own contributions instead of bringing the cash to the NDDC. Everybody knows the IOCs love that and hardly believe that the money they bring to NDDC is usually properly used or accounted for.

Also speaking, NDDC Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Charles Airhiavbere, stated that duplication of the NDDC projects would be completely eradicated.

Speaking in a similar vein, the Executive Director, Projects, Charles Ogunmola, said that the NDDC management had made it a priority to do things differently, noting that the conference was a first step in achieving a renaissance for the Niger Delta region.

In her presentation, Uduakobong Enang, Economic Adviser to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, called on the stakeholders to focus on meeting the aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta region through their deliberations.

Deputy National Chairman of the Traditional Rulers of Oil Minerals Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON), the Oba, Obafemi Ogbaro, called for closer ties between the NDDC and traditional rulers in the region.