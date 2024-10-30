Competition on our domestic route will force down prices – Keyamo 

Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has expressed optimism that the federal government’s initiatives to support local airlines will soon yield results, leading to more competitive fares on domestic routes.

Keyamo shared this view on his social media platform while congratulating XEJet, Nigeria’s newest airline, on the commencement of its scheduled operations.

The minister highlighted that increased competition among Nigerian airlines will drive down airfares, benefiting travellers across the country. “Our policy to support the growth of local airlines will eventually pay off and lead to competition on domestic routes that will force down prices, It’s just a matter of time,” he said

XEJet is scheduled to launch its inaugural flight between Abuja and Lagos on November 2, 2024. With competitive fares aimed at providing travellers with more affordable options.

Emmanuel Iza, CEO of XEJet, confirmed that the new airline will operate between four major Nigerian cities: Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano.

The airline’s expansion follows the addition of scheduled services to its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) in September, enabling XEJet to operate regular flights.

According to Iza, XEJet plans to cater specifically to business travellers by offering a premium, all-business-class experience, setting a new standard for luxury air travel in Nigeria.

In addition to the premium business class service, XEJet will introduce an “Express” service on its E190 aircraft, providing an economy-class option with 104 seats.

This service aims to balance affordability and comfort, allowing a broader range of passengers to experience high-quality travel at competitive prices.

