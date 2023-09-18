Compendium of Edo State legislators to hit newsstand soon

A compendium detailing past and present Edo State legislators who served at the National and State Assembly from the first Republic in 1963 to 2027 will soon hit the newsstands.

BusinessDay reports that the legislators are those that served and still serving at the State and National Assembly as House of Representative members and Senators.

The book titled, ‘Compendium of Edo legislators from 1963 to 2027’ is being compiled by a communication and management firm, Ayoks Communications.

The Compendium, which is being edited by Dada Ayokhai, a former Chief Press Secretary to the former speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, late Zakawanu Garuba, is meant to be a handbook and reference material.

In an interview, Ayokhai, an alumnus of Mass Communication of the University of Lagos, said the Compendium would capture and highlights those who are privileged to have served in the era of Midwest, Bendel and present Edo State.

“The Compendium apart from being a reference material, will be in both soft and hard copy and also meant to preserve Edo heritage,” he said.