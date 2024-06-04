Common 10 reasons for Australian student visa rejection in 2024

Australia attracts international students with its excellent education, vibrant culture, and beautiful landscapes. However, securing a student visa can be challenging, and addressing these common reasons for rejection increases the chances of approval.

According to Australian Immigration Authorities, the student visa rejection rate reached 50% in 2023. Of the 900 visa submissions, only about 3.8%, or 34, were accepted. This high rejection rate is attributed to various factors, including the submission of fake documents, invalid passports, and financial instability.

According to BusinessDay findings, here are the top 10 reasons for Australian student visa rejection in 2024

1. GTE Requirement (Genuine Temporary Entrant)

The Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) requirement is a critical component of the Australian student visa application. It ensures that the applicant’s primary intention is to study and that they will return to their home country after completing their education.

Visa officers assess the applicant’s circumstances in their home country, potential circumstances in Australia, the value of the course to the applicant’s future, and the applicant’s immigration history. Failure to convincingly demonstrate genuine temporary intent often leads to rejection.

2. Invalid or Missing Documents

Accuracy and completeness of documentation are crucial. Submitting invalid, incomplete, or falsified documents can lead to immediate rejection. Required documents typically include academic transcripts, proof of English language proficiency, financial statements, and a valid passport. Each document must be current and meet the specified standards set by the Department of Home Affairs.

Read also: 8 easiest countries for Nigerian students and others, to get PR after studies

3. Academic Qualifications

Applicants must meet the academic qualifications required for their chosen course. This includes having the necessary educational background and qualifications equivalent to Australian standards. If the provided academic records do not meet the entry requirements or appear inconsistent, the visa application is likely to be denied.

4. Failure to Meet English Requirements

Proficiency in English is essential for studying in Australia. Applicants must provide valid proof of their English language skills, typically through standardized tests such as IELTS, TOEFL, or PTE. Failure to meet the minimum required scores or providing expired test results can result in visa rejection.

Read also: 4 UK visa options for Nigerians and others, without an employee letter

5. Invalid Passport

A valid passport is fundamental for any visa application. If the passport is set to expire soon after the intended arrival in Australia or is deemed invalid due to damage or discrepancies, the visa application can be rejected. It’s advisable to ensure that the passport is valid for at least six months beyond the planned stay in Australia.

6. Financial Stability

Applicants must demonstrate sufficient financial resources to cover tuition fees, living expenses, and return travel costs. This proof can include bank statements, scholarship letters, or financial guarantees from sponsors. If the provided evidence is insufficient or appears unreliable, the visa may be denied.

Read also: These strict visa rules continue to pose a challenge for international students

7. Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC)

OSHC is mandatory for international students in Australia. It ensures that students have access to healthcare services during their stay. Failure to purchase appropriate OSHC for the entire duration of the visa or providing incorrect details about the insurance can lead to visa rejection.

8. Reasons and Intention for Choosing Australia

Visa officers scrutinize the reasons behind choosing Australia and the specific course of study. Applicants must convincingly articulate why they prefer studying in Australia over other countries and how the course aligns with their career goals. Vague or unconvincing explanations can result in a visa refusal.

Read also: Japa: 10 common reasons for Schengen visa rejection in 2024

9. Australian Visa Rejection History

A history of previous visa rejections can negatively impact new applications. Suppose an applicant has had prior Australian visa applications denied. In that case, they need to address the reasons for those refusals and provide substantial evidence of changes in their circumstances or additional information that was previously lacking.

10. Past Criminal Records

Applicants with a criminal history, especially involving serious offences, face a high risk of visa rejection. The Australian government conducts thorough background checks to ensure that visa applicants do not pose a risk to the community. Any undisclosed or improperly explained criminal records can result in a denial.