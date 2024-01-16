Commissioner tasks LASG workers on improved service delivery

Oluyinka Olumide, the Lagos State commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, has charged officials of the ministry to position themselves for improved service delivery to the public this year.

Olumide spoke during a brainstorming session with staff, held recently in Ikeja. According to the commissioner, the new year presented an opportunity to review business processes, eliminate bottlenecks, and resolve the overlap of functions among agencies in the physical planning sector in the interest of the state.

“It is paramount for us in the physical planning family to map out the best strategies to realign and improve the quality of our output while repositioning the ministry and enhancing the image of the Lagos State Government,” he said.

He added that the physical planning arm of the state government must, as a result of the very impactful nature of its mandate, focus on advocacy and strategic stakeholders’ management, especially with developers, property owners, and built environment professionals as key stakeholders.

Also speaking, Olajide Babatunde, the special adviser, e-GIS and Urban Development, urged the ministry’s technical departments and agencies to collaborate and support one another for efficient and effective service delivery.

He stressed that to achieve the desired goal of sustaining the Lagos built environment, processes of government institutions in the sector must be streamlined, less cumbersome, and result-oriented such that Lagosians would experience a more efficient regulation of the built environment.

Abiodun Bamgboye, a former permanent secretary in Lagos State, in his presentation on social and emotional intelligence, highlighted the value of transparency, empathy, effective communication, the reward system and clarity of purpose among others as essential factors in organisational and personal success.

Heads of agencies, including Gbolahan Oki, general manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), and Kehinde Osinaike, general manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, (LASPPPA), presented the business processes of their respective agencies.