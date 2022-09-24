Commercial roll out of 5G will transform businesses in Nigeria, Says MTN CEO

Karl Olukotun Toriola, CEO, MTN Nigeria, has described the recent commercial roll out of 5G mobile technology as a revolutionary move towards transforming business operations in Nigeria. “5G will revolutionize the way we live and MTN Nigeria is the first technological organisation to make it available to Nigerians”.

According to him, the advanced 5G technology promises to extend the reach and capacity of MTN’s data network in Nigeria and enable faster speed and lower latency, giving customers near-instant access to the things they care about and downloads that take seconds, instead of minutes.

“With the MTN commercial 5G launch, leveraging the largest spectrum dedicated to 5G in Africa, Nigeria will join a handful of African countries that have rolled out the 5G network. To experience 5G, you can order MTN routers at the nearest MTN service centre or visit the MTN Nigeria website to order 5G-enabled routers for home delivery,” Toriola said.

He said that Nigeria is going to see a rapid expansion of 5G coverage across the country in the major population centres in the near future. He noted that the company is targeting to launch the network in six other cities, which include Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and Maiduguri.

According to him, to access the 5G network and enjoy its benefits, customers would need compatible devices, such as routers and mobile phones, which can be pre-ordered from designated MTN walk-in stores and online via the MTN Nigeria website and e-marketplace. The pre-ordered devices could be picked up or would be delivered to customers at designated locations.

Adia Sowho, the chief marketing officer, MTN Nigeria, highlighted the evolution of mobile network technology from 2G to 5G. She made a speed test demonstration that gave a live exhibition of the difference between 4G and 5G. “With 5G you can download at over one gigabyte per second! Talk about speed”.

Umar Danbatta, the executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in his address, congratulated MTN Nigeria for achieving this great feat and assured Nigerians that the launch of 5G will usher in economic growth.

He said the development will enhance mobile broadband services and that the regulator will monitor the quality of services offered to subscribers.